Easter is worth celebrating – Rev Quaye

The sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the cross at Calvary for the salvation of mankind makes Easter worth celebrating, as His death and resurrection conquered death and brought victory to humanity.

Reverend Ernest Quaye, Resident Pastor, Refuge Assembly, Great Commission Church International (GCCI), in an Easter convention sermon, advised Christians to serve God with a clear conscience and sincere faith.

He said Christians should build their lives on the sound foundation of the Bible.

Delivering his message on the third day of the Easter Convention of the Maranatha Assembly of the GCCI in Tema, on the theme: “Reaching Out to the Lost Souls like Jesus,” Rev. Quaye appealed to Christians to emulate the life of Jesus Christ and to suffer for the gospel’s sake.

“Those who want to live godly lives would suffer persecution.

Salvation in Christ is free but there are conditions attached to it.”

He stressed that suffering and endurance were part of the Christian faith, adding; “We will have to suffer with Christ and if we endure with Him, He will grant us eternal life.”