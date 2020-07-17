The Electoral Commission has announced that it will continue with the registration of students in Secondary Schools and Prisons without registration centres from tomorrow, Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Speaking at the fourth edition of “Let the Citizen Know”, in Accra, Dr Bossman Eric Asare, Deputy Chair in charge of Corporate Service, informed all the political parties that they may send their agents to the various centres in the Senior High Schools and Prisons.

“To be able to register as many applicants as possible, the Commission will be sending many teams to the Prisons and Schools,” he said.

It would be recalled that on July 10 and 11, 2020, the EC registered students in the senior high schools without centres and promised after the two-day exercise that the EC would return to the Schools to register those who could not take advantage of the first phase.

