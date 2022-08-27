ECG installs transformer to boost power supply to Volta, Oti

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has installed a new 20 MVA transformer at the Kpando Bulk Supply (BSP) to boost power supply to parts of the Volta and Oti regions.

The transformer, which replaces the existing 5MVA transformer at the cost of GH₵2.5 million, would accommodate more power, expected to boost supply to towns including Kpando, Hohoe, Golokwati, Fodome, Nkonya, Alavanyo, Jasikan, Nkwanta, and Dambai.

Mr Emmanuel Lumor, the Volta Regional General Manager of ECG, said the new transformer would enable the Company to meet both current and future demands of customers and ensure customer satisfaction.

The upgrading of the 5MVA transformer to 20MVA was in line with the Company’s promise to provide customers with safe, quality and reliable electricity services to support socio-economic growth and attract investors to the regions, he said.

He said with the installation, there was enough capacity to take care of future development projects like factories, hospitals, hotels, schools, and industries.

“This project will help reduce low voltage, afford the Company the flexibility it needs during operations since the customers in the Oti Region can be transferred to the Kpando BSP to enjoy power supply if there is any challenge at Jasikan or Kadjebi and also reduce our technical losses,” he said.

Mr Lumor reiterated the Company’s commitment to making the Volta Region the hub of excellent customer service adding that it had invested in a lot of interventions including vegetation control activities, upgrade of transformers and distribution lines and construction of customer service centres at Aflao, Abor, Adidome, Dzodze as well as a switching station at Peki.

He bemoaned the illegal connections by some customers, which affected the financial strength of the Company and prevented it from undertaking projects that would inure to their benefit.

He cautioned the public to do the right thing through prompt payment of bills and desist from illegal acts such as meter bypass since it was criminal and extremely dangerous, as it could cause fire and loss of life through electrocution.

Mr Lumor called on the public to help the Company fight illegal connection by reporting people who engaged in the act to the nearest ECG office or call the national taskforce number 0551444011.

“There is a six per cent commission of any amount we recoup as an incentive for anyone who gives us reliable information to unearth any illegality,” he said.