ECG sensitizes public on cashless system 

The Volta Regional Directorate of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has embarked on a roadshow to create awareness on the ‘ECG Cashless System’ as part of its customer service month celebration.

October, globally, has been declared a customer service month to enable companies to to appreciate and interact with their customers.

The Regional Directorate, therefore, organised the roadshow to sensitised the public on the company’s groundbreaking technology, which allows customers to transact business without physical presence at the offices.

It took place on Friday across all the eleven districts in the region, namely Ho, Sogakope, Akatsi, Keta, Dambai, Kpeve, Kpando, Hohoe, Jasikan, Nkwanta and Dambai, as the staff distributed educational materials and provided critical information to customers on the ECG PowerApp.

Addressing the media, Ms Christina Jatoe-Kaleo, the Volta Regional Manager, ECG, commended all customers for their support during the recent revenue mobilisation exercise.

“We would like to thank all customers in the Volta and Oti regions for supporting the Company during the recent exercise through the prompt payment of bills via the ECG PowerApp and the shortcode *226#.”

“We urge our customers to prioritise the prompt payment of bills since it is a patriotic act to pay for power consumed.”

Ms. Jatoe- Kaleo outlined some benefits of using the app, saying: “The ECG PowerApp provides convenience for customers as customers can pay or view their bills and purchase prepaid credit anywhere and anytime.”

“There is no Momo charge or E-Levy when you use the app to transact business,“ she said, and urged customers to visit the AppStore or Google playstore to download the PowerApp for easy access.

The ECG, apart from the roadshow, had held town hall meetings, radio education, stakeholder engagement with the assemblies, traditional authorities, markets, students, churches and mosques among others to equip them with the relevant information to easily access the app.

“Since we went cashless, there has been an improvement in our operations and the feedback from our customers has been very positive. We will continue to provide convenience for our customers to ensure they are satisfied with our services,” she said.

Ms. Kaleo-Dzato said the region, known to be the hub of excellent customer service in the October service month, would continue to delight its customers with improved and stable power supply and prompt resolution of complaints.

“We have a series of activities lined up to enable us appreciate and get closer to our customers.”

She appealed to them to avoid going through third parties or middlemen to procure meters or for service delivery and deal directly with the company.

Mr. Israel Bossman, the Assembly member for Denu Electoral Area, noted that though he stayed at Ho, the app had enabled him to pay and view his bills at Denu and purchase prepaid remotely.

“We hope that the company will continue to introduce time-tested technology in its engagement with the public,” he said.

On May 11, 2023, ECG announced its intention to go cashless following the enhancement of the PowerApp to provide convenience to customers and enhance operational efficiency.