The LabelFrancÉducation

The LabelFrancÉducation was launched by the French Ministry of Education in 2012, aiming at identifying, recognizing and highlighting the bilingual programs of excellence abroad. In 2021, 456 schools were accredited in 60 countries, including Ghana for the first time.

Attainment of this accreditation is based on very ambitious criteria:

A reinforced program in French language and culture The presence of at least one French-speaking teacher with a Master’s degree or equivalent from a Francophone university A proven level of French proficiency for the teachers involved in the bilingual program A continuous training plan for the teachers involved in the bilingual program The presence of a Francophone environment (resources, international exchanges) The presentation of the students to French language certifications, such as the DELF-DALF

The advantages for the schools

The École Ronsard, based in Accra since 2009, offers a quality bilingual curriculum to all of its pupils from kindergarten to Year 9 (JHS3).

Through this accreditation, the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs has developed an offer of advantages that the École Ronsard will benefit from:

Teachers’ training support : 50 teachers of the network will be sent to the BELC internship in France during summer 2021 ;

Access given to many educational resources, with an accent on the numeric ones;

Development of the Francophone environment with an access to a network of accredited schools.

A historical cooperation with the French high school in Accra

The École Ronsard has been working with the Lycée Français International Jacques Prévert d’Accra (LFIA) for years, especially during the Francophonie Festival which takes places every year March in Ghana. The Ambassador of France to Ghana, Anne Sophie AVÉ, underlined the fact that a further cooperation will be encouraged.

The École Ronsard is the first school to have obtained this accreditation in Ghana. However, the 2021 application campaign is currently open until April 15th for all schools offering bilingual programs that could be granted the LabelFrancÉducation.

Despite the fact the accreditation is under the supervision of the Agency for the French Teaching Abroad (Agence pour l’Enseignement Français à l’Étranger – AEFE), the LFIA remains the only school in Ghana to teach the French curriculum.