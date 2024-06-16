Economic Challenges and Power Outages

Ghana continues to face significant economic challenges, including persistent power outages, known locally as ‘dumsor.’

These outages have disrupted daily life and economic activities, causing widespread frustration among businesses and households.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has attributed the outages to technical issues and localized faults, but many Ghanaians are demanding more reliable solutions. The government has announced several measures to stabilize the power supply, including infrastructure investments and better management of resources.

Despite these efforts, the situation remains unstable, affecting both urban and rural areas. Economic experts warn that the power crisis could have long-term negative impacts on Ghana’s economic growth, particularly in the manufacturing and service sectors.