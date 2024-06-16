Eid-ul-Adha Celebrations in Ghana

Ghanaians joined Muslims worldwide in celebrating Eid-ul-Adha, one of the most significant festivals in the Islamic calendar.

The day commenced with special prayers held in mosques and open grounds across the country, where thousands gathered to mark the occasion.

President Nana Akufo-Addo extended his best wishes to the Muslim community, highlighting the festival’s values of charity and devotion. He called on all Ghanaians to embrace these values and contribute to building a more harmonious society.

The celebrations featured the ritual sacrifice of animals, predominantly sheep and goats, distributed among family members, friends, and the less fortunate. Various community activities, including feasts and cultural performances, also marked the day, reflecting the festival’s unifying spirit.