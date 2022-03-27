ECOWAS extends deadlines for Mali to return to constitutional order

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Friday announced an extension of 12 to 16 months for Malian authorities to return to constitutional order.

President of the ECOWAS Commission Jean-Claude Kassi Brou made the announcement while addressing the press after the fifth Extraordinary Summit of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government.

“Apart from the 18 months that were given earlier for the Malian authorities to return to constitutional rule, the (ECOWAS) Heads of State extended it by between 12 and 16 months within which the transition should occur, failing which ECOWAS would impose sanctions on the country,” he said.

Following a mutiny on Aug. 18, 2020, in Mali, an 18-month political transition starting from Sept. 15 is underway in the West African country. Enditem