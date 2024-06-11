ECOWAS Launches CBC Support Programme in Cabo Verde

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has launched the National Platform for the ECOWAS Cross-Border Cooperation (CBC) Support Programme 2023 – 2027 in Praia, Cabo Verde.

The program aims to enhance cooperation among member states and improve the lives of citizens in border areas.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Albert Siaw Boateng, representing the Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, highlighted the inclusivity of the program, emphasizing that it is for all member states. He noted that the program, which began in 2006, has expanded to include Cabo Verde, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, in addition to the initial nine member states.

The launch event brought together key stakeholders from various sectors, including Immigration, Family and Social Development, Finance, and Civil Society Organizations. Mr. Boateng assured the newly launched national platform of ECOWAS’ commitment to supporting their identified projects, with each country receiving a grant of $100,000 for implementation.

Dr. Isa Morais, the Coordinator of the ECOWAS National Unit, described the launch as a significant milestone towards greater regional integration and cooperation in West Africa. She highlighted the importance of the program for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) like Cabo Verde, emphasizing its role in promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

The program in Cabo Verde will focus on strengthening opportunities and fostering integration for immigrants from ECOWAS countries, aiming to improve their living conditions. Dr. Morais expressed optimism that the platform would allow for the identification and implementation of effective development projects, tailored to the country’s needs.

In conclusion, Dr. Morais expressed gratitude to the ECOWAS Commission and all stakeholders for their commitment to shaping the future of the region. She called for the meeting to be a platform for creating practical solutions that positively impact the lives of citizens in Cabo Verde and the ECOWAS community.