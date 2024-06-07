ECOWAS Marks 49th Anniversary with ‘Geniuses in the Making’ Competition in Benin

In celebration of its 49th anniversary, the ECOWAS Representation in Benin hosted the finals of the second edition of the “Geniuses in the Making” competition on May 29, 2024, at the Idriss Deby ITNO Auditorium of the University of Abomey-Calavi (UAC).

This event aimed to foster a closer connection between ECOWAS and its youth, promoting awareness of the organization’s history, structure, and objectives among the younger generation.

Four secondary schools from the Atlantic and Littoral departments, selected through qualifying rounds, participated in the competition. Pahou and Saint Rita secondary schools competed in the final, while Saint Bakita School Complex and Saint Augustine Secondary School faced off in the small final.

The event was presided over by the Minister of Secondary and Technical Education and Vocational Training, represented by his Director of Cabinet, Mr. Garba Ayouba. Opening remarks were delivered by the Rector of the University of Abomey-Calavi, represented by Professor Hygin Kakai, Vice-Dean of the Faculty of Law at UAC, alongside speeches from the Departmental Directors of Secondary Education for the Atlantic and Littoral regions, and ECOWAS Resident Representative in Benin, H.E. Ambassador Amadou Diongue.

In his opening speech, the Minister’s Representative praised ECOWAS for organizing the competition, highlighting its significant educational benefits. He congratulated Saint Rita’s College on their victory, encouraged all participants, and wished continued success for the “Geniuses in the Making” initiative.

The event concluded with a prize-giving ceremony, celebrating the achievements of all participants and underscoring the importance of engaging youth in understanding and contributing to the ECOWAS community.