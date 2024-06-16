ECOWAS Promotes Biometric ID Cards in Cabo Verde

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is advocating for the deployment of the ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card (ENBIC) in Cabo Verde.

This initiative follows the 2014 endorsement by the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, which aimed to enhance secure and organized intra-regional mobility by replacing the old hand-written ECOWAS Travel Certificate with the machine-readable ENBIC.

The ECOWAS Commission has been actively conducting advocacy and sensitization campaigns across Member States to promote the functionalities and benefits of the Biometric Card. To date, Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Ghana, Benin, The Gambia, and Sierra Leone have fully implemented the ENBIC.

As part of a new awareness campaign, a delegation from the ECOWAS Commission visited Praia, Cabo Verde, to engage with local authorities. The mission aimed to raise awareness about free movement and migration within the ECOWAS region and encourage the adoption of the ENBIC. The delegation met with representatives from the Ministry of Justice and the Directorate of Foreigners and Borders from the National Police of Cabo Verde.

Mr. Albert Siaw-Boateng, Director of Free Movement of Persons and Migration, led the delegation and represented Commissioner Massandje Toure-Litse for Economic Affairs and Agriculture. He emphasized the importance of assessing Cabo Verde’s progress toward deploying the ENBIC system.

Juvenal Pereira, President of the Implementation Team of the National Civil Identification and Authentication System of Cabo Verde, noted that Cabo Verde already has a functioning national ID system. However, aligning with ENBIC standards would require a legal review. He expressed confidence that his team could achieve this convergence, pending a political decision to adopt ENBIC.

Mr. Siaw-Boateng reiterated the mission’s goal of encouraging Cabo Verde to commence the deployment of the ENBIC and boost its recognition among Member States. He also highlighted that Cabo Verde is a signatory to the adoption of the ECOWAS National Biometric ID Card.

This advocacy mission underscores ECOWAS’s commitment to improving regional integration and mobility through the deployment of standardized biometric identity cards.