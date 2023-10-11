 Egyptian president and the Sultan of Oman discuss Palestinian-Israeli conflict

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said on Wednesday discussed the developments in the current escalation between the Palestinians and Israelis, according to an Egyptian presidency statement.

In a phone call, the two leaders discussed the grave repercussions of the ongoing tensions on regional security and stability and the humanitarian suffering as a result of the conflict.

“The two leaders agreed on the importance of unifying efforts to urge the parties to calm down and reduce violence,” the statement said.

Efforts should be advanced to reach a just, comprehensive, and permanent solution to the Palestinian cause based on the two-state solution in a way that achieves security and stability for all peoples in the region, said the statement.

According to the latest official Palestinian and Israeli statistics, 1,078 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli army, while Hamas has killed more than 1,200 Israelis since the start of the conflict on Saturday.