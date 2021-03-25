dpa/GNA – Eight communist rebels were killed and 11 high-powered firearms were seized after a three-hour gun battle with soldiers in central Philippines, the military reported on Wednesday.

A combined team of military and policemen encountered some 40 rebels belonging to the New People’s Army (NPA) in a remote area in Guihulngan City in Negros Oriental province at midday Tuesday, the military said in a statement.

Colonel Michael Samson said no one died on the government side. He said aside from firearms, the troopers seized explosives and documents from the rebels.

He said that NPA rebels had been a threat to the people in the countryside hampering peace and development.

The Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and the NPA, its military arm, have been waging armed conflict with the government for more than 50 years.

President Rodrigo Duterte has in recent past cancelled peace talks with the CPP after years of on and off negotiations.