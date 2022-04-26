Elect committed and loyal patriots as leaders – NPP delegates told

Hajia Safia Mohammed, Women’s Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Savannah Region has indicated that electing the most committed, dedicated and loyal patriots to steer and spur activities of the NPP should be paramount to all delegates.

She said it was important because the constituency executives were key pillars of the executive wing of the party, adding “Executives at this level have constant and direct contact with the base of the party and the electorate.”

Hajia Mohammed stated this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday ahead of the NPP’s Constituency Executives’ elections.

The NPP will hold constituency level elections across the country from April 28, 2022, to May 01, 2022, to elect Constituency Executives to steer its affairs for the next four years.

Hajia Mohammed appealed to all aspirants “To eschew all forms of unwholesome activities that will mar the beauty of our party’s long cherished democracy and the successes we have chalked at holding peaceful elections, especially in the region.”

She also encouraged all aspirants to eschew any acts that would create chaos and infringe on the human rights of others.”

She urged the party’s electoral committees and officers, “To exhibit a high sense of professionalism in the discharge of your duties and uphold a clean and fair elections devoid of bias and favouritism.”

She said “The best way to progress is constantly troublesome. However, despite that you figure out how to get yourself to finish everything and be respected.”

Hajia Mohammed added that “In an internal election of this nature, we all know others may be ‘bruised’ through verbal or nonverbal confrontations during your campaigns. See these bruises as family feuds and quickly put yourself together to form a formidable team to work towards breaking the eight. For the task ahead is crucial.”

She encouraged those who would emerge victorious after the elections, to bring on board their competitors and the fallen executives to tap their experience for a better NPP in the Savannah Region.