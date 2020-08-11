The Akuropong magistrate court has remanded a 22-year-old electrician into police custody for stealing at Abuakwa in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality.

George Amissah Paintsil was said to have stolen GHC6,000.00 belonging to his former employer.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and would reappear before the court presided by Mr Rockson Kpodo, on August 23, this year.

Police Inspector Joseph Nyame told the court that the complainant was a baker, who once employed Paintsil but sacked him on suspicion of stealing.

He said on June 30 this year, at about 1700 hours, the complainant collected GHC6,000.00 cash from a customer in the presence of Paintsil.

However, on July 01, this year, the complainant could not find the money in her room.

The prosecution said the complainant who suspected Paintsil informed some neighbours about the theft in her room.

In the evening of that same day, Paintsil informed two neighbours, who were now serving as witnesses in the case, that he had received an amount of GHC6,000.00 from his mother-in-law.

The neighbours hinted the complainant about the issue and a report was made to the Abuakwa police, who arrested Paintsil.

In his caution statement, Paintsil admitted the offence and he was charged and brought before the court.