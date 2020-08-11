Mr William Agyapong Quaittoo, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Oda Constituency has cut sod for construction of classroom blocks to be funded by the Ghana Education Trust fund (GETFund).

He said with the GETFund, the Constituency had benefitted from boys dormitory and teachers bungalow at Attafuah Senior High Technical School (SHTS), classroom blocks at Oda Senior High School, St. Francis Senior High Technical School and classroom blocks at some basic schools at Aboabo.

The MP who is Chairman of the Education Committee of Parliament cut the sod for the construction of classroom blocks at Old Town Methodist Primary School and Oda Wesley Methodist School, consisting of six units classroom block and two units KG block respectively and another six-unit classroom block and two unit KG block at Yeboakrom and Gyadem respectively.

The four projects is valued at GHC1,500,000.00

Miss Victoria Adu, the Birm Central Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), during the sod cutting said the construction of classroom blocks at various schools was in the right direction for students to get sound mind in their studies.

For students to get conducive environment for studies, there was the need for structural development.

She called on the contractors working on the projects to do a good work to ensure durability.

Mr Michael Gyamfi Kumi, a representative of the Birim Central Municipal Director of Education, expressed appreciation for the projects and assured that his office would cooperation with the contractor to finish the job on schedule.