Ellembelle DCE Expresses Readiness To Fight Galamsey

Kwasi Bonzoh, the District Chief Executive (DCE)of Ellembelle in the Western Region has said he is ready to sacrifice his life in the fight against corruption in the district.

Speaking to Kwaku Nhyira-Addo on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Thursday (15 September), Bonzo said he had received several threats due to his stance against illegal mining.

“We’re on course in the fight against galamsey. Once the president has declared this fight, I have said, I’m ready to sacrifice my life for this [galamsey] fight. Not just my political career but my life … I’m on the ground and see what’s happening.

“The illegal mining is an organised crime business because you find them compromising all who do not want to conform to their nefarious ways … they attempt to destroy you!.”

“I have found myself on the end of blackmail because of fighting galamsey. But as citizens we have a role to play…and that role comes with a price and this is why most people fear to fight this good fight,” he said.

“Arrest”

Bonzoh was earlier detained by the police for alleged obstruction over the controversial missing excavators and was granted bail.

The missing excavators became a subject of controversy in the area.

Bonzoh had earlier claimed that police in the area failed to protect the excavators seized from some illegal miners in the area, hence the earth-moving equipment could not be found.

Police in the area rejected the DCE’s claim and started investigating him. One of the missing excavators was subsequently found.