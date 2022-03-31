Elmina Sharks Bounces Back In Full Hope In GPL

The match-week 22 of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) took a centre stage in a mid-week action with seven matches played at various venues.

Accra Hearts of Oak secured a point away at Berekum Chelsea in a scoreless game at the Golden City Park.

Hearts with the point move into fifth position with 33 points while Berekum Chelsea are eighth on the league table with 30 points.

Sharks ended their five-match winless streak after a 2-0 victory against fellow strugglers Eleven Wonders at the Ndoum Sports Stadium in Elmina.

Frank Oteng and Tarhir Mensah scored in each half to secure maximum points from Sharks who are now seventh points adrift safety.

Yaw Annor scored twice as AshantiGold thumped Real Tamale United 4-0 at Len Clay Sports Stadium.

Aminu Adams and Amos Nkrumah grabbed the other goals to lift the Miners into 11th position on the league table.

Legon Cities halted Aduana’s three-match home winning streak having secured a point in 1-1 draw.

Abdul Naziru put the away side ahead in the first half but Sam Adams ensured spoils were shared at the end of the match.

The other two matches of week 22 would see league leaders Kotoko take on Karela United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium while Accra Lions host Bibiani Gold Stars in Accra.

Some results for match-week 22:

Dormaa: Aduana Stars 1-1 Legon Cities

Obuasi: Ashanti Gold SC 4-0 Real Tamale United

Berekum: Chelsea 0-0 Accra Hearts of Oak

Dawu: Dreams FC 0-0 Bechem United

Elmina: Elmina Sharks 2-0 Eleven Wonders

Accra: Great Olympics 2-2 WAFA