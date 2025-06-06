Elon Musk Endorses Trump Impeachment Amid Policy Feud

Elon Musk publicly endorsed calls for former President Donald Trump’s impeachment, escalating a policy dispute into a significant political conflict.

\The technology entrepreneur affirmed a social media post proposing Trump’s removal and replacement by running mate Senator J.D. Vance with a direct “Yes.”

This stance represents a notable shift for Musk, who previously aligned with conservative positions on deregulation and free speech. The rupture followed Trump’s endorsement of comprehensive legislation termed the “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

“This bill is pure madness,” Musk stated. “It raises tariffs, adds trillions in debt, and wipes out incentives that drive the future of electric vehicles. It’s bad for innovation, bad for business, and bad for America.”

Trump responded by accusing Musk of ingratitude toward government support systems benefiting his companies. “He’s ungrateful,” Trump said. “We gave him so much—now he’s biting the hand that fed him.”

The dispute intensified when Musk suggested Trump’s name appears in sealed documents related to financier Jeffrey Epstein. “Time to drop the really big bomb,” Musk wrote. “Trump is in the Epstein files. Mark this post. The truth will come out.” No supporting evidence has been made public.

Financial markets reacted cautiously to the conflict, with Tesla shares experiencing volatility amid concerns about potential regulatory and political repercussions. The confrontation highlights the increasing intersection of business leadership and partisan politics, with potential implications for policy stability and investor confidence across technology and manufacturing sectors.