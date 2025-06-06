Inter Milan Appoint Cristian Chivu as Head Coach

Cristian Chivu has been appointed head coach of Internazionale, signing a contract that runs through June 2027.

The former Inter defender returns to the club after leaving his managerial role at Parma, replacing Simone Inzaghi following a season where Internazionale failed to secure the Serie A title or Champions League.

Internazionale turned to Chivu after negotiations with target Cesc Fàbregas collapsed due to unresolved terms. Specific details regarding Chivu’s compensation and staffing plans remain undisclosed.

Chivu’s appointment marks a homecoming for the 43-year-old, who won a historic treble with Inter as a player in 2010. His transition to coaching now places him at the helm of one of Italy’s most storied clubs during a pivotal rebuild phase.