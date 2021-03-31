Emile Heskey, Former England Footballer, has teamed up with entrepreneur and businessman Davison Simango to launch Alkebulan Group.

Alkebulan Group is dedicated to the development of humanitarian projects and transforming Africa by sourcing and brokering investment opportunities in a portfolio that includes Energy, Healthcare, Mining, Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, ICT, Agriculture and Banking Solutions.

With access to funding of over $5 Billion, Alkebulan Group invests in sectors that generate high long-term returns in turn helping to move the economy of Africa forward. To achieve superior risk adjusted returns, the group blend

professional industry experience and manufacture the best practise in operational management.