Encroachment threatens implementation of STU’s strategic and master plans

Encroachment on the Sunyani Technical University (STU) lands is a threat to the smooth implementation of the 2020-2025 Strategic and Master Plans, the university authorities said on Monday.

The Strategic and Master Plan seeks to transform the University into a Centre of Excellence in Sciences, Technology, Innovation, Technical and Vocational Education.

Records estimate that individuals and estate developers have encroached on more than 30 of the 58 acres of the University’s remaining lands.

During a visit, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) noticed human settlements were springing up around the University as construction works on residential buildings and other structures were progressing steadily.

Addressing a news conference on Monday in Sunyani, the University appealed to the government, Sunyani Traditional Council and relevant institutions and stakeholders to support the Management to legitimately secure the lands.

Mr Dickson Kyere-Duah, the Public Relation Officer of the STU, warned encroachers, potential estate developers and individuals to stay off the University’s lands that shared boundaries with the Sunyani-Kumasi highway on the north, Sunyani Senior High School on the east, Sunyani inner ring road on the west and the Sunyani Municipal landfill site at the south.

Currently, he indicated the University had already developed about 60 acres of the 166 acres, adding the construction of the 161KVA transmission lines (pylons) across the University land by the Northern Electricity Department of the Volta River Authority had taken over 42 acres of the remaining 100 acres.

“This leaves the University with a paltry 58 acres for our developmental needs. Now to add insult to injuries, some unscrupulous people are aggressively encroaching large portions of the remaining land behind the pylons,” he indicated.

Flanked by Professor Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah, the Vice-Chancellor (VC), Prof Solomon Justice Korantwi-Barimah, the Pro VC and Mr Samuel Obour, the Registrar, Mr Kyere-Duah said if the illegality was not arrested, then it would leave just about 28 aces for the development of the institution.

He explained Management had already secured 55 and 142 acres of land at Duayaw-Nkwanta in the Tano North Municipality of Ahafo and Amasu in the Dormaa Municipality of the Bono Regions respectively for future expansion.

“Ironically, at the time we are going around looking for more lands for the expansion of the University, the little we have here in Sunyani is under siege from these illegal encroachers,” he added.

“Let me also warn that developers who are raising buildings overnight with the impression that once the building is in place, they will negotiate with the University should revise their notes as there will be no room for such compromise,” Mr Kyere-Duah stated.

The STU started as a Technical Institute in 1967 with less than 100 students to offer technical and vocational education training to middle school leavers, and it was upgraded to polytechnic by the Polytechnic Act 745 in consonance with the government policy, emphasizing Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) at the tertiary level.

Five years ago, the Sunyani Polytechnic was converted to STU with the mandate to provide higher education and award degrees, diplomas and other certificates in Engineering, Science and Technology-based disciplines, TVET as well as Applied Arts and related disciplines.

Currently, the student and staff population are more than 7,000 with four faculties, 15 departments and over 50 degrees, HND, diploma, certificates and professional programmes with an anticipated increase of student population to 20,000 by 2030.