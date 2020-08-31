The European Union (EU) on Monday sent a cargo plane carrying 12 tons of humanitarian supplies and medical equipment to Lebanon, weeks after deadly explosions rocked Beirut’s port.

The donations included a mobile hospital and face masks, according to a EU press release. The cost of transportation was covered by the EU, and the cargo plane was jointly provided by the Spanish authorities, the Philips Foundation and the University of Antwerp.

The equipment will help the most vulnerable segments of the population with medical needs intensified by the coronavirus pandemic. This is the second batch of aid from the EU, following 29 tons of supplies delivered on Aug. 13.

Around 190 people died and thousands were injured when explosive material stored at Beirut’s port detonated on Aug. 4, destroying thousands of buildings in the city. The World Bank estimates the value of physical damage caused by the explosions at between 3.8 billion U.S. dollars and 4.6 billion U.S. dollars.