EU Launches Multiannual Indicative Programme For Ghana

Madam Jutta Urpilainen, the European Commissioner for International Partnerships and Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, have officially launched the Multiannual Indicative Programme for Ghana for 2021-27.

A statement issued by the European Union (EU) Delegation to Ghana, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the ceremony took place during the Commissioner’s visit to Ghana on 30 and 31 March.

It said a representative from the Ministry of Agriculture, Ambassadors of EU Member States and Switzerland, and the Regional Director of the EIB were also in attendance.

It noted that this new programming falls under the EU’s new Global Europe financing instrument and would provide €203 million for the period 2021-24 to support the following three priorities such as green growth for jobs, smart and sustainable cities and good governance and security.

The statement said these priorities were jointly determined with Team Europe partners and in close consultation with Ghanaian authorities, civil society and other relevant stakeholders.

“Ghana is a strategic partner for the EU in West Africa, as an economic powerhouse and an anchor of stability in the region.” Madam Urpilainen said.

“The EU sees concrete opportunities to deepen our partnership by working together on Ghana’s green and digital transition, security situation, and at multilateral level by promoting our common values.

“The EU Global Gateway strategy will serve as one of the frameworks for our partnership with Ghana, with the aim to boost smart, clean and secure connections and to provide the quality investment needed in Africa,” she added.

The Multiannual Indicative Programme takes the form of a Joint Programming for Ghana 2021-2027.

This has been developed with Team Europe partners, namely with the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, and the European Investment Bank.

The document has been prepared in close consultation with Ghanaian authorities, civil society organisations, including women and youth organisations, local authorities, private sector representatives, the UN and other partners.

The strategic goal of the Joint Programming in Ghana is to support Ghana’s economic transformation agenda, boost strategic sustainable investments, decent job creation and private sector development.

The EU Partners jointly commit to support the following priority areas include green growth for jobs; Smart and sustainable cities; Good governance and security.

For its part, the EU will provide funding amounting to € 203 million for the period 2021-24 to reinforce EU-Ghana partnership and advance common interests.

The allocation for 2024-2027 will be determined following a review by the EU.

The Global Gateway is the new EU strategy to boost smart, clean and secure links in digital, energy and transport, and strengthen health, education and research systems across the world.

It aims to promote sustainable and trusted connections that work for people and the planet, to tackle the most pressing global challenges, from climate change and protecting the environment, to improving health security and boost competitiveness and global supply chains. Global Gateway aims to mobilise up to €300 billion in investments between 2021 and 2027 to support a lasting global recovery, taking into account partners needs and the EU’s own interests.

The EU is already active on some of the above-mentioned priorities, through the following ongoing projects such as European Union Agriculture Programme in Ghana (EU-GAP).

In partnership with the Ministry of Finance and under the guidance of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the EU supports with EUR 132 million the agriculture sector in the Upper West, Savannah and North East Regions.

EU-GAP aims to increase agricultural productivity, protect natural resources, and improve access to markets, infrastructure and capital for smallholder farmers.

The EU support to Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA): Through the Holistic

Reinforcement for Sustainable Development (HORESD) project, the EU has provided a grant of EUR 2.5million to the KMA to help manage solid waste and improve service delivery in the metropolis. The project also includes the establishment of a Sustainable

Entrepreneurship School, to support entrepreneurs in Kumasi in developing green jobs and finding new ways of converting waste to energy.

The EIB support to Kpong Dam: Co-funded by the European Investment Bank (EUR 12.5 million) and the French Development Agency (AFD, EUR 50 million), the Kpong Dam facilities were restored and upgraded in 2019 to reduce the risk of mechanical failures.

Kpong was opened in 1982 and is the second largest hydroelectric dam built in Ghana, which provides about 12 per cent of the country’s electricity production.