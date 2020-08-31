The European Union (EU) Monday hailed the peace agreement signed by the transitional government of Sudan and the country’s opposition groups as an important milestone in ending decades of conflicts in the African country.

In a statement, Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said the agreement paves the way for a lasting peace in Sudan.

“Only an agreement implemented in good faith and in the spirit of cooperation can live up to the needs and expectations of the Sudanese people for a better life in peace and stability,” said Borrell.

Earlier on Monday, the Sudanese government signed the agreement with opposition groups under the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) that include the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement – North (SPLM-N) led by Malik Agar; the Justice and Equality Movement headed by Jibril Ibrahim; the Democratic Union Party led by Eltom Hajou; and the Sudan Liberation Movement of Minni Minnawi.

The agreement covers power-sharing, wealth-sharing, transitional justice, security, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees.

However, the other SPLM-N group led by Abdel Aziz Al-Hilu and the Sudan Liberation Movement of Abdul Wahid Al-Nur did not sign the peace deal.

In the statement issued by the EU’s External Action Service (EEAS), Borrell called upon the latter two organizations to join the peace efforts.

“This is the time for all Sudanese stakeholders to set aside their differences and to look for the greater good of the country and of all Sudanese,” he said.