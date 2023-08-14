Eugene Arhin to contest in Awutu-Senya parliamentary primaries

Eugene Kofi Bentum Arhin, a native of Senya, who has declared his intention to contest the Awutu-Senya parliamentary primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has filed his nomination forms at the Awutu Bereku office in the Central Region.

He was accompanied by some delegates as well as a group calling itself ‘Friends of Eugene Arhin” including market women, drivers, youth groups, queen mothers, and Imams, amidst brass band music.

Mr. Douglass Yawson, the NPP Constituency Secretary and Mr Moses Ahenful, the Chairman of the election committee, who received the forms, scrutinised them and confirmed him for vetting.

He advised him and his supporters to go about their campaign peacefully.

“I acknowledge your steadfast support, which has boosted my moral in readiness to lead the party to win back the parliamentary seat from the National Democracy Congress (NDC) in the 2024 polls,” he said, and called on the delegates to give him resounding victory.

He urged all supporters to join him to embark on clean campaign in accordance with the laid down rules and regulations for the primaries.

“I have come to bring total unity for the party, to ensure victory and development to better the lots of the entire citizenry of Awutu-Senya.”

Mr. Arhin, the current Director of Communication at the Office of the President, is being challenged by one Mr. Amos Kofi O. Okai.