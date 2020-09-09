European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday she is “very concerned” about the United Kingdom’s intention to breach the Brexit agreement.
“Very concerned about announcements from the British government on its intentions to breach the Withdrawal Agreement. This would break international law and undermines trust. Pacta sunt servanda (Latin words, meaning “Agreements are to be kept”) = the foundation of prosperous future relations,” she tweeted.
