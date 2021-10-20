Events to Follow on October 20

US STATE SECRETARY TO VISIT COLOMBIA

US State Secretary Antony J. Blinken will begin his visit to Colombia. On Wednesday, the US and Colombia will co-host a minister-level meeting on migration in Bogota with regional players.

Blinken is also expected to meet with Colombian President Ivan Duque and Vice President-Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez to discuss, among other things, the climate crisis, irregular migration, and the fight against drug trafficking.

ARMENIAN DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER TO VISIT MOSCOW

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan will lead a government delegation on a visit to Moscow from October 20-21. The agenda of the visit has not been published, but the delegation includes Deputy Foreign Minister Armen Gevondyan and Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Armen Simonyan.

MEETING ON AFGHANISTAN IN MOSCOW FORMAT

Representatives of 10 countries and a high-ranking delegation of the Taliban movement are expected to take part in the Moscow-format meeting on Afghanistan on Wednesday. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has been confirmed as one of the participants.