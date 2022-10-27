Events to Follow on October 27, 2022

ASTANA TO HOST EU-CENTRAL ASIA SUMMIT

A summit between the heads of Central Asian countries and European Council President Charles Michel will take place in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

Michel and the Central Asian leaders will discuss issues pertaining to politics, trade, transport, climate and security.

BAKU TO HOST 15th EURASIAN ECONOMIC FORUM

The Azerbaijani capital of Baku will be hosting the 15th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum from October 27-28.

The meeting is scheduled to discuss global challenges in the energy sphere, energy security in Europe, the role of business in global geopolitics, as well as prospects for economic cooperation from the Atlantic to the Pacific oceans.

Russian Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov and CEO of Russian state oil company Rosneft, Igor Sechin, are scheduled to participate in the forum on Thursday.

GERMAN CHANCELLOR TO MEET WITH GREEK PRIME MINISTER IN ATHENS

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will hold a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens.

A joint press conference is scheduled for 09:00 GMT.

ISRAEL, LEBANON TO SIGN MARITIME BORDER DEMARCATION AGREEMENT

An agreement on the demarcation of bilateral maritime border between Israel and Lebanon is expected to be signed in the Lebanese city of Naqoura.

Reports suggest that the Lebanese and Israeli delegations will sign the agreement separately, without meeting face-to-face, in the presence of US mediator Amos Hochstein and representatives of the United Nations.

EU FOREIGN MINISTERS TO MEET WITH CELAC IN BUENOS AIRES

EU foreign ministers will meet with the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in Argentina’s capital of Buenos Aires.

The parties will discuss post-pandemic recovery, fight against climate change, disaster management, protection of human rights and security cooperation under the general theme “Renewing the bi-regional association to strengthen peace and sustainable development.”