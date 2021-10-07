Events to Follow on October 7

TURKEY’S CAVUSOGLU TO COME TO UKRAINE ON WORKING VISIT

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will begin his two-day visit to the Ukrainian city of Lviv for the 9th Meeting of the Joint Strategic Planning Group between Turkey and Ukraine.

The meeting will review preparations for the High-Level Strategic Council between Turkey and Ukraine and have participants exchange views on the regional and international situation.

NATO MILITARY COMMITTEE TO VISIT GEORGIA

The NATO Military Committee will send a delegation headed by its new chair, Admiral Rob Bauer, to Georgia.

The delegation is expected to discuss the security situation in the region and the transformation of the country’s armed forces with Georgian officials during a two-day visit.

STOLTENBERG TO HOST NORTH ATLANTIC COUNCIL MEETING WITH NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISERS

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will chair a meeting of the North Atlantic Council with Allied National Security Advisers in Brussels.

Stoltenberg will hold a press conference after the meeting.

MERKEL TO MEET WITH POPE FRANCIS, DRAGHI IN ROME

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to Italy where she will be received by Pope Francis at the Vatican.

A working dinner with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is scheduled for the evening of the same day.

GERMAN PARTIES TO MEET FOR COALITION TALKS

The German Social Democrats will hold coalition negotiations with the Greens and Free Democrats.

POLISH, CYPRIOT PRESIDENTS TO MEET IN NICOSIA

Polish President Andrzej Duda will meet with Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades in Nicosia.

The two leaders are expected to hold a private conversation that will be followed by negotiations between the two countries’ delegations.

BLINKEN TO LEAD US DELEGATION FOR HIGH-LEVEL TALKS IN MEXICO

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will lead a delegation to Mexico City for high-level talks with Mexican officials about security matters of mutual concern.

Blinken will be joined by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, US Attorney General Merrick Garland, Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols and National Security Council Senior Director for the Western Hemisphere Juan Gonzalez.

US DEPUTY STATE SECRETARY TO VISIT PAKISTAN

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will begin her two-day working visit to Islamabad.

The US official is expected to meet Pakistan’s senior officials during her stay.

WTO GENERAL COUNCIL TO MEET IN GENEVA

The World Trade Organization’s highest-level decision-making body, the General Council, will hold a formal meeting in Geneva.

The council is expected to discuss a temporary suspension of patents for COVID-19 vaccines.

NOBEL PRIZE IN LITERATURE TO BE ANNOUNCED IN SWEDEN

The Swedish Academy will announce the winner of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature in Stockholm.

The announcement is expected to take place at 11:00 GMT at the earliest.