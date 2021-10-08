Events to Follow on October 8

LAVROV TO MEET WITH EUROPEAN BUSINESS COMMUNITY

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will have a meeting with members of the Association of European Businesses (AEB).

The meeting will be focused on pressing trade and economic issues and the role of business communities in normalizing Russia-EU relations.

NOBEL PEACE PRIZE 2021 TO BE ANNOUNCED

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate will be announced in Oslo, Norway, at 09:00 GMT.

There are 329 candidates, including 234 individuals and 95 organizations. The Norwegian Nobel Committee will make the final decision.

ELECTIONS TO LOWER HOUSE OF CZECH PARLIAMENT TO BE HELD

The Czech Republic will hold elections to the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of the national parliament, from Friday to Saturday.

AFRICA-FRANCE SUMMIT TO TAKE PLACE IN MONTPELLIER

The inaugural Africa-France summit will be held in the French city of Montpellier.

The event aims to give a fresh start to the relations between France and the African nations. The event will be attended by the French and African youth. French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to give a speech at a plenary session.

The main topics on the agenda will be citizen engagement, entrepreneurship and innovation, higher education and research, culture, and sport.

The sessions of the summit will be live streamed.

NATO PARLIAMENTARY ASSEMBLY SESSION TO BEGIN IN LISBON

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly will launch its 67th annual session dedicated to the security of the Euro-Atlantic area.

The event is scheduled for October 8-11 and will involve representatives from 30 aligned nations. The topics on the agenda include climate, defense, China and Russia.

Some participants will join the session remotely due to the pandemic.

ALIBABA BANS SALE OF CRYPTOCURRENCY MINERS

The ban on selling virtual currency mining equipment imposed by leading global e-commerce platform Alibaba.com goes into force.

The banned equipment includes hardware and software for cryprocurrency mining, as well as tutorials.