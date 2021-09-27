Events to Follow on September 27

RUSSIAN, VIETNAMESE FOREIGN MINISTERS TO MEET IN MOSCOW

On September 27, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Vietnamese counterpart, Bui Thanh Son, who will pay his first official visit to Russia in this capacity.

The ministers plan to discuss topical issues of bilateral cooperation and key aspects of cooperation in regional and international organizations and forums.

TOP DIPLOMATS TO DELIVER SPEECHES AT UNGA

The foreign ministers of Belarus, Syria, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Nicaragua and charge d’affaires of the North Korea and Myanmar will deliver speeches as part of the UN General Assembly High Level Week.

GUTERRES TO MEET WITH LEADERS OF CYPRIOT AND TURKISH COMMUNITIES

An informal tripartite meeting on the Cyprus issue will be held between UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

SOUTH KOREA, US REPRESENTATIVES TO HAVE DEFENCE TALKS

Representatives of South Korea and the United States will hold talks in Seoul during the 20th Korea-US Integrated Defense Dialogue to discuss regional security situations and pending alliance issues.

GAZPROM CEO TO VISIT HUNGARY TO SIGN GAS CONTRACT

Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller is expected to meet with the Hungarian authorities to sign a long-term contract for Russian gas export to Hungary, which will enter into force on October 1, allowing Russia to supply Hungary with 4.5 billion cube meters of gas per year.

EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT TO VISIT ROMANIA

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will visit Romania for negotiations on the National Plan for the Recovery and Resilience of Romania, which sets out te reforms and public investment projects that Romania plans to implement with the support of the EU Recovery and Resilience Facility.