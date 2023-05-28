Exiled Author William Gomes Appeals to Bangladesh’s Supreme Court Chief Justice Over Free Speech Suppression

Dear Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique,

I hope this letter finds you well. I am writing to you in my capacity as an author, journalist, and human rights activist, following a general diary lodged against me in Bangladesh. This action has been taken under the auspices of the Digital Security Act 2018, specifically Section 21, in response to my poem “Anti-State” and critique of Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal on ABC Radio.

The primary issue I wish to draw your attention to is the implication of my freedom of expression. I firmly believe that my work is an expression of personal thoughts and should be viewed as such. It appears, however, that my work has been misinterpreted and considered a threat to national security, leading to this state-sponsored act to intimidate and harass me.

I would like to bring to your attention that I have been in self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom for over a decade, yet the shadow of the Digital Security Act, 2018 reaches even here. It concerns me greatly that despite the physical distance, the Act can still be utilised in ways that potentially undermine the rights of journalists and human rights defenders like myself.

I write to remind you and the Bangladesh Government of its obligations as a Member Party of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR). This includes the duty to uphold freedom of expression, encompassing the right of journalists to voice their views and the public’s right to access information of public interest. Independent journalism provides an essential service to society, enabling individuals to form informed opinions. It is critical that the legal and judicial system are not misused to harass, intimidate, and silence journalists.

A free, uncensored, and unhindered press is a cornerstone of a democratic society, and I firmly believe that my work, whether a poem, radio opinion, or articles published in prominent outlets such as the Huffington Post, falls under the ambit of such journalistic expression.

It is also significant to remember that my freedom of expression is further compromised due to my inability to safely return to Bangladesh and defend myself, should charges be pressed under the Digital Security Act 2018.

I am aware of the political underpinnings of your appointment as Chief Justice, and I acknowledge the complex circumstances surrounding your predecessor, Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha. My purpose here is not to critique your appointment but to underscore the potential misuse of the Digital Security Act, 2018 and its implications on journalists and human rights defenders.

Despite the challenges, it is crucial to acknowledge the situation publicly, given the Act’s potential for misuse against individuals like myself. I have spoken to several of your colleagues within the judiciary, and their insights about the state of justice in Bangladesh under your leadership further underscore my concerns.

In conclusion, I would like to make a humble request to you. I ask for your intervention in the matter concerning the officer in charge of the Jatrabari police station and the relevant DGFI officers who have orchestrated this campaign of harassment against me using the Digital Security Act, 2018.

I trust in your commitment to upholding justice and protecting the fundamental rights of all citizens, regardless of their location.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Yours sincerely,

William Gomes