An explosion on Tuesday hit the convoy of the joint patrol of Turkish and Russian militaries in Idlib province of northwestern Syria, Turkey’s defense ministry said.

“A vehicle of the convoy was slightly damaged due to an explosion during the 26th joint land patrol on M4 Highway in Idlib that was being conducted within the framework of the March 5 Turkey-Russian protocol,” the ministry tweeted.

On March 5, Turkey and Russia sealed a deal to maintain a temporary cease-fire to “all military actions along the line of contact in the Idlib de-escalation area” and envisaged the establishment of a security corridor 6 km to the north and 6 km to the south of the M4 highway, after nearly 60 Turkish soldiers were killed in escalated tensions between the Syrian and Turkish troops in the region.

The key M4 highway, located about 30 km away from the southern border of Turkey, links Aleppo to Latakia in Syria. The joint Turkish-Russian patrols began on March 15 along the highway as part of the deal.