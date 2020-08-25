Firefighters work at a blast site amid smoke and dust in Paris, France, Jan. 12, 2019. A huge gas explosion in central Paris injured at least 20 people on Saturday, of whom two were in critical condition, Le Figaro newspaper reported. The explosion occurred at around 9 a.m. (0800 GMT) in a closed bakery on the Rue de Trevise in the 9th district of Paris due to a suspected gas leak. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
Firefighters work at a blast site amid smoke and dust in Paris, France, Jan. 12, 2019. A huge gas explosion in central Paris injured at least 20 people on Saturday, of whom two were in critical condition, Le Figaro newspaper reported. The explosion occurred at around 9 a.m. (0800 GMT) in a closed bakery on the Rue de Trevise in the 9th district of Paris due to a suspected gas leak. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

An explosion on Tuesday hit the convoy of the joint patrol of Turkish and Russian militaries in Idlib province of northwestern Syria, Turkey’s defense ministry said.

“A vehicle of the convoy was slightly damaged due to an explosion during the 26th joint land patrol on M4 Highway in Idlib that was being conducted within the framework of the March 5 Turkey-Russian protocol,” the ministry tweeted.

On March 5, Turkey and Russia sealed a deal to maintain a temporary cease-fire to “all military actions along the line of contact in the Idlib de-escalation area” and envisaged the establishment of a security corridor 6 km to the north and 6 km to the south of the M4 highway, after nearly 60 Turkish soldiers were killed in escalated tensions between the Syrian and Turkish troops in the region.

The key M4 highway, located about 30 km away from the southern border of Turkey, links Aleppo to Latakia in Syria. The joint Turkish-Russian patrols began on March 15 along the highway as part of the deal.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.