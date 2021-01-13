dpa/GNA – A group of 26 rejected asylum seekers arrived in Kabul early on Wednesday after being deported from Germany, airport officials said.

The chartered flight landed at 7:00 am (0230 GMT), airport officials said.

It marked the 35th deportation flight from Germany to Afghanistan since December 2016.

A total of 963 failed asylum seekers have been sent back to Afghanistan since then.

The last deportation flight from Germany was in December.

Other European countries have also resumed deportation flights.

The deportations have been deeply controversial, with critics saying the war-torn country is too dangerous to send asylum seekers back to.

Almost daily attacks by Taliban militants are taking a toll on civilians in the country.

Despite the start of peace talks, the conflict between the Taliban and the Afghan government continues and the security situation is deteriorating.

Afghanistan has been the scene of regular clashes and targeted killings across much of the country lately, and bomb and rocket attacks now occur almost daily in the capital Kabul.

In addition, the coronavirus pandemic has further worsened Afghans’ living conditions. The UN warns that 5 million more Afghans will be in need of help this year due to the pandemic and conflict.