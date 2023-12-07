Fake police arrested in Konongo

Police in Konongo in the Ashanti Region have arrested Isaac Kofi Boakye who for six months has posed as a policeman with the Formed Police Unit (FPU).

Boakye, who identified himself as a police Chief Inspector stationed at the FPU Headquarters, Accra, claimed he was on sick leave until his arrest.

A police brief sent to the Ghana News Agency said the police retrieved a long black sleeve and camouflage police uniforms with his name “IK Boakye”, boldly embossed on them, a black police pair of boots, a pair of handcuffs, beret, a camouflage cap, two inspector and chief Inspector ranks, and two lanyards.

The brief said a photograph of the suspect together with the exhibits were taken for evidential purposes.

He is assisting police in investigations.