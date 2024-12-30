Fameye Promises Groundbreaking Music in 2025 After Memorable BHIM FEST’24 Performance

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Fameye, known for his chart-topping hits such as Nothing I Get and Praise, has set high expectations for 2025, promising fans an exciting year full of innovative music and unforgettable experiences.

The announcement came after Fameye delivered a remarkable performance at the annual BHIM FEST’24, a celebrated music festival organized by dancehall legend Stonebwoy. The event, which attracted thousands of fans, featured an unforgettable musical collaboration between Fameye and Stonebwoy, creating what many described as a magical synergy on stage.

In a post-performance interview, Fameye shared his excitement about the event, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to perform before such an enthusiastic crowd.

“It is lovely; it has been very refreshing,” Fameye said, beaming with joy. “I love everything that happened. I was thinking I was too late to come here, but it looks like it is now beginning, and it is a crazy feeling. Performing with Stonebwoy at this time at the beach is crazy.”

As the year wraps up, Fameye took the opportunity to extend his well-wishes to his fans for a Merry Christmas. Looking ahead, he assured them that 2025 will be even bigger, saying, “Next year, I keep on saying that it is going to be a golden year. Next year is all about gold. Next year is going to be crazy. Next year is going to be on another level. Happy Merry Christmas to the fans.”

With his infectious energy and bold vision for the future, Fameye is poised to make 2025 a year to remember for his growing fanbase and the wider music scene.