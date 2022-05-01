Fameye released pack of Highlife-inspired rhythms

Sensational Ghanaian musician Fameye has released a pack of Highlife-inspired rhythms on his second studio album titled “Songs of Peter”.

The 13-track album is a well-catalogued masterpiece which features the likes of Ofori Amponsah, Kwesi Arthur, Amakye the Rapper, Pure Akan, Akodaa Sedan and Suzzway.

Fameye, in his intro, described his new album as a message that seeks to bring comfort, peace, love, and truth to his audience.

“So ‘Songs of Peter’ has to do with someone special Fameye has found, which is Peter. Peter is doing so well for Fameye, because I had wanted to be a superstar and be popular and draw the attention of everyone but I came to know the message is important, it is not about being a superstar.

“So now I don’t want to be a superstar, I feel like a messenger and “Songs of Peter” has all these messages and Peter wants you to know there is something big coming,” he said.

Fameye on the second track, “Menkwa,” gives a funky feel to Highlife with his soothing vocals and mesmerizing lyrics.

Fameye goes on to recruit his close-knit music family of Amakye the Rapper, Akodaa Sedan and Suzzway on the “Believe” track, which puts a spotlight on his journey to musical stardom.

The “Everywhere” track, featuring Kwesi Arthur, goes on to echo the message of hope for a better future and is certainly one of the biggest hits on the album.

Legendary highlife musician Ofori Amonsah combines with Fameye on “Ahwehw3” with some good vocals, sparking a feeling of love.

The icing on the cake of the album is the “Mogya”, with some scintillating guitar reverb, giving Highlife a modern feel, with Fameye dazzling on his vocals.

Liquidbeatz produced 12 of the songs on the album, with Peezewel having produced the “One Day” track on the album.

The album can be streamed exclusively on Boomplay.