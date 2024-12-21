Families of East Legon Accident Victims Express Discontent Over Teenager’s Six-Month Sentence

The families of two teenage girls who tragically lost their lives in a fatal accident at East Legon have voiced their frustration over the six-month sentence given to Bishop Salifu Amoako’s 16-year-old son.

The sentence, handed down by the Family and Juvenile Court in Accra, has sparked widespread emotion and criticism from the grieving families. The teenager, initially pleading not guilty, later admitted guilt to eight charges, including manslaughter, negligent driving, dangerous driving, and driving without a license.

Presiding Judge Bernice Mensimah Ackon imposed the maximum penalty allowed under Ghana’s Juvenile Justice Act, 2003 (Act 653), sentencing him to six months at the Senior Correctional Centre. However, despite the severity of the charges, the families of the deceased feel justice has not been fully served.

The grandmother of one of the victims expressed deep sorrow, questioning Bishop Salifu Amoako’s lack of responsibility and compassion. She criticized his initial plea of not guilty and his earlier comments about driving without a license, implying that such behavior reflected poorly on his integrity as a spiritual leader.

“The man of God once said he drives without a license, so I’m not surprised. ‘The crab doesn’t give birth to a bird,’” she said. “He also claimed his son didn’t kill the girls with a gun. But as a supposed man of God, where is your compassion? How can you lack regard for human life and deny responsibility for such a grave act?”

The families argue that the sentence is inadequate and sends the wrong message about accountability, particularly in cases involving loss of life. Their grief is compounded by what they perceive as a lack of remorse from the Amoako family.