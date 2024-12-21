Nsuta Circuit Court Delivers Verdict in Fake Currency Syndicate Case

The Nsuta Circuit Court in the Ashanti Region has handed down its verdict in the case involving a 16-member syndicate arrested in 2020 for circulating counterfeit currency across multiple regions, including Bono East, Ashanti, and Western.

The syndicate was found to have been using counterfeit GH₵200, GH₵100, GH₵10, and GH₵5 denominations, purchasing various goods such as household items, bicycles, and agrochemicals at locations including Kumasi’s Embassy Hotel and Ducor Hotel. A police operation uncovered GH₵34,658 in genuine currency and GH₵41,111 in counterfeit money, leading to the arrest of the women involved.

On Thursday, 19 December, Justice Winnie Amoatey-Owusu convicted and sentenced nine members of the syndicate. They were fined between GH₵6,000 and GH₵12,000 or face imprisonment ranging from two to five years in default. Additionally, all the convicted individuals were ordered to serve 14 days at Kumasi Central Prisons. One defendant, who tested positive for pregnancy, paid her GH₵12,000 fine.

Four individuals were acquitted and discharged, while bench warrants were issued for the arrest of five absentees.

The genuine currency recovered will be returned, and the legitimate funds seized will be deposited into the Judicial Service account. The counterfeit money will be forwarded to the Bank of Ghana for destruction, while the non-perishable items confiscated will be destroyed.

The convicts began serving their sentences on Friday, 20 December, at Kumasi Central Prisons, as further investigations continue under the direction of the CID headquarters in Accra.