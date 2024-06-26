Fatal Accident on Accra-Kumasi Highway: VIP Bus and Trailer Collision Claims One Life

A fatal accident occurred on Tuesday, June 25th, 2024, on the Accra-Kumasi highway involving a VIP bus and an articulator truck.

The collision occurred when the VIP bus attempted to overtake a parked vehicle, leading to both vehicles overturning.

Eyewitnesses reported that the VIP bus, registered as GT 5287-11, swerved out of its lane during the overtaking manoeuvre, colliding with the trailer registered as GR 1276-W. The impact of the crash tragically claimed the life of a female passenger onboard the bus, while several other passengers sustained injuries of varying severity.

Emergency response teams from the Ghana Ambulance Service, Bunso Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), and the Ghana Police Service swiftly responded to the scene.

Injured passengers were promptly transported to Kibi and Suhum Government Hospitals for urgent medical attention. The deceased passenger’s body was taken to the Suhum Government Hospital Morgue.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the accident, focusing on road safety measures and the condition of the vehicles involved. The community is urged to exercise caution on highways to prevent such devastating incidents in the future.