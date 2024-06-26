Construction Begins on Nima-Paloma to Odaw Drains to Mitigate Accra’s Flooding

The commencement of the Nima-Paloma to Odaw drains construction, a pivotal part of the Greater Accra Resilience and Integrated Development (GARID) project, marks a significant step in our battle against Accra’s flooding.

This initiative is set to enhance major drainage systems from Nima to the Odaw Basin, with a specific focus on flood-prone areas such as Ring Road, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Adabraka, and Asylum Down.

Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, played a pivotal role in the sod-cutting ceremony, underscoring the project’s significance in tackling Accra’s recurring flooding issues. His emphasis on the relief these upgrades will bring to residents, commuters, traders, and businesses in affected areas, particularly Asylum Down and upstream communities, is a testament to the government’s unwavering commitment to the project’s success. This commitment instils a sense of security and confidence in the audience.

The GARID project includes:

Drainage infrastructure upgrades.

Performance-based dredging of the Odaw River.

Reconstruction of the Odaw channel at Achimota-Abofu.Plans for Kaneshie involve two phases:

Constructing storm drains from Accra Academy to Pramprom Junction and from the Bank of Ghana Quarters to the Odaw.

Minister Nkrumah unveiled the next phase of the project, which will focus on drainage improvements in Kaneshie. The plan includes utility relocation following the resettlement of affected persons. These efforts are part of the broader 2024 National Flood Control Programme, a comprehensive initiative that aims to address flooding issues nationwide through dredging activities, concrete lining of storm drainage channels, and removing bottlenecks in flood-prone areas.

Present at the ceremony were Greater Accra Regional Minister Titus Glover, MP Dr Zanetor Rawlings, GARID Project Coordinator Dr Ohene Sarfo, Municipal Chief Executive Samuel James Nii Adjei Tawiah, and Atukpai Mantse II Nii Tetteh Adjabeng, among other dignitaries.

Mr. Glover commended the government’s efforts and pledged coordination to ensure timely project execution. He also urged residents to maintain hygiene standards, warning against open defecation and refusing to dump into drains, which would attract penalties.

Dr Ohene Sarfo provided comprehensive details on the construction, stating that the 1-kilometre drains, measuring 10 meters by 3 meters, are set to be completed in 18 months. He reassured us that measures were in place to ensure the contractor adhered to the timeline and maintained high-quality standards. The project’s aim is to create a more resilient and safe environment for Accra’s residents and businesses, addressing long-standing flooding issues comprehensively.

Residents were urged to actively cooperate during the construction phase, emphasizing their crucial role in the effective delivery of the project and the long-term benefits it will bring. This call for cooperation makes the audience feel involved and responsible, fostering a sense of community and shared commitment.