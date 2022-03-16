FC Barcelona confirm new sponsorship agreement with Spotify

FC Barcelona confirmed on Tuesday that it has reached agreement with the music streaming service Spotify to be the club’s main sponsor from the start of the 2022-2023 football season and for the next four years.

The agreement will see Spotify’s brand name appear on the front of the men and women’s team shirts, while the Camp Nou will be “rebranded” as the Spotify Camp Nou.

“We are very proud to announce a pioneering alliance like this with a world-renowned organization like Spotify. This partnership will allow us to continue to bring the club closer to its fans and make them feel, even more, part of the Barca family through unique experiences, combining two activities such as entertainment and football, making it possible for us to connect with new audiences around the world,” explained Barcelona club president Joan Laporta.

The club has not made public how much the agreement is worth, although the Spanish press speculate it is worth between 65-70 million euros a year. Enditem