Kotoko Performance Is Sweet Like Honey – Supporters

Asante Kotoko Supporters were in a jubilant mood after their outfit whitewashed Bibiani Goldstars by 5-0 in the match day 20 fixture.

According to section of the supporters, the current performance of Asante Kotoko is sweet like Honey.

“Kotoko performance is sweet like Honey, what a performance today,” Section of Kotoko speaking after the win over Goldstars.

The fans were happy after 5-0 win over Goldstars in the match day 20 of the Ghana Premier league.

Asante Kotoko SC thrashed Bibiani Gold Stars FC in a 5-0 demolition exercise to open a scary 15-point lead over Accra Hearts of Oak SC.

The league leaders vested their anger on the hapless visitors in a festival of goals to take their goal tally to 33 from 20 league matches.

The last time Asante Kotoko SC won a game by 5-0 score line was against Accra Great Olympics in 2007, some 15 years ago.

The rampant reds have since opened a potential title winning 15 points lead over Accra Hearts of Oak SC after 20 league matches into the season.

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako/KingdomFMonline.com