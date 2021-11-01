FIFA appoints referees for final World Cup qualifiers

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has appointed match officials for the remaining World Cup qualifiers between Ghana, and Ethiopia, and South Africa respectively.

Cameroonian referee Ngwa Blaise Yuven would the qualifier between Ethiopia and Ghana at the Orlando Stadium in South Africa, on Thursday, June 11.

He would be assisted by compatriots Noupue Nguegoue Elvis Guy (Assistant I), Menye Mpele Rodrigue (Assistant II), and Bito Jeannot Franck (Fourth referee). Abdi Soud from Tanzania will serve as the Referee Assessor while Guish Ghebremedine Tuccu from Eritrea works as the Match Commissioner.

Hoebeb Joshua Andreas from Namibia would be the Security Officer for the game with South Africa’s Ngwenya Thulani Khangelani operating as COVID-19 Officer.

Ethiopia would host Ghana at the Orlando stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 15H00hrs.

In the final qualifier, Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye would officiate the qualifier against South Africa.

The 34-year old would be assisted by Samba Elhadji Malick (Assistant I), Camara Djibril (Assistant II), and Gueye Daouda (Fourth referee). Lawson-Hogban Latre-Kayi Edzona from Togo has also been appointed as the Referee Assessor for the match.

Kachalla Babagana Kalli from Nigeria is the Match Commissioner while Ghana’s Christian Baah serves as COVID-19 Officer.

Referee Maguette’s last assignment in Ghana was in October last year when he took charge of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan at the Cape Coast stadium.

Ghana would host South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at 1900 hrs.