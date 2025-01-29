FIFA Introduces Six New Programs in Its Women’s Football Development Strategy

FIFA has unveiled six new programs as part of its Women’s Football Development Program, expanding efforts to boost the growth and development of the women’s game at every level.

This initiative aligns with the FIFA Women’s Football Strategy 2024-27, aimed at increasing participation, improving performance, and supporting the advancement of women’s football globally.

These six new programs, added to the already existing seven, mark a key step in FIFA’s ongoing commitment to enhancing women’s football worldwide. The initiatives are open to all of FIFA’s 211 Member Associations (MAs), providing them with not only financial support but also access to expert resources, equipment, and technical assistance.

The six new programs introduced by FIFA include:

Global Benchmarking of Women’s Leagues

Elite Performance: Coach Mentorship

Elite Performance: Women’s National Team Preparation

Coach Education Scholarships (individuals)

Coach Education Scholarships (groups)

Commercial Strategy (pilot program)

These programs target specific areas within women’s football and are designed to address the unique needs of each Member Association. They will work in tandem with FIFA’s existing initiatives, which focus on league development, club licensing, capacity-building for administrators, and creating leadership opportunities for women in football.

The enhanced FIFA Women’s Development Program will run through to 2027, coinciding with the tenth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. This strategic approach reflects FIFA’s vision to not only provide opportunities for players but to also build a sustainable, inclusive framework for the women’s game across all levels.

FIFA’s broader goals include increasing opportunities for girls and women both on and off the pitch. This push for growth comes after a revision of the global women’s football strategy, setting the stage for future progress in the sport. Through these new programs, FIFA aims to set a clear trajectory for women’s football, ensuring long-term development and a greater global presence on the world stage.