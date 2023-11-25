Fire engulfs structures behind Accra’s Arts Centre

A fire has swept through structures located behind the Arts Centre in Accra, resulting in the devastation of numerous properties. The conflagration, believed to have been ignited by faulty electrical wiring in a housing unit, commenced at approximately 8:30 am.

Personal possessions such as mattresses, crucial documents, utensils, and various items succumbed to the flames, marking substantial losses for the affected individuals. Recounting the harrowing incident to Citi News, some victims lamented the scarcity of assistance during the crisis. Only five individuals were present, and despite their efforts, they were unable to quell the fire.

One distraught victim expressed, “There weren’t many people around there. We were just five. People didn’t come to help. We tried our best, but we couldn’t douse the fire.” Another individual shared the profound extent of their loss, stating, “All my belongings are gone. My money, my daughter’s school bag, everything is gone.”

In response to the emergency, officials from the Ghana Fire Service have mobilized to the site, aiming to restore order and determine the precise cause of the incident.