Fire gutted a three-bedroom house at Adomako

Fire has gutted a three-bedroom house at Adomako, a suburb of Sunyani, causing extensive damage to property running into thousands of Ghana cedis.

The fire, according to eyewitnesses, started around 1100 hours on Wednesday, when the owner of the house, Reverend George K. Peprah, Head Pastor of the Divine Builders Bible Church, had left for work.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Adomako, Mr Peter Kwadwo Afuamoah, an elder of the church, said when the firefighters arrived, the inferno had already reached a dangerous dimension.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known and no casualty has been recorded.

“A young boy in the neighbourhood sighted smoke emanating from the house and informed some people in the vicinity, but they could not douse the fire,” he said.