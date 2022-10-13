Rebecca Foundation and HUAWEI to provide digital training for students, traders

The Rebecca Foundation has partnered Huawei Ghana to provide basic Information and Communication Technology (ICT) training to some students and traders in selected regions of Ghana.

In all, 6,678 students and some 502 traders in the Greater Accra, Ashanti, and Eastern regions benefited from the training.

It forms part of an ongoing Digital Technologies Training programme to help improve the digital literacy skills of students and economically empower women.

The students were trained in the basics of ICT and Programming, such as using the scratch desktop to create digital stores, games, and animations.

Traders on the other hand were taught how to use USSD, QR codes, and other social media tools to improve their businesses.

Laptops, tablets, and other incentives were also given to participating schools and outstanding students during the training.

Addressing the gathering at the training sections, the Public Relations Officer of Huawei Ghana, Ms Stephanie Horsu, said the partnership was to equip the students and traders with modern technologies they would need in their day-to- day activities.

She said it would go a long way to assist the beneficiaries to use internet applications and social media to engage in electronic transactions.

A facilitator, Mr Neil Owusu, IT Officer of the Rebecca Foundation, explained the need for traders to use social media to maximize their profit margins.

The beneficiaries expressed appreciation to the Rebecca Foundation and Huawei Ghana for the training opportunity, which they described as timely due to the rate at which Ghana was advancing in modern technology.

The schools were the Kaneshie North 1 JHS, North 3 Basic, North 5 primary, Cable and Wireless JHS, Bortianor Methodist Basic and MA Basic, Christ Fellowship Basic, and Odorgono Secondary School.

The others were Apraman SHS, Tepa SDA JHS, State Girls Primary and JHS School, Abrepo Methodist Primary A&B, Imam Malik JHS, and St. Anthony Primary, Bohyn Islamic Primary and JHS, New Bantama, Hwidiem, and Ohwim primary schools, as well as the Presby Primary and JHS, and Bantama Primary and JHS.

The rest were the Apubame JHS, Nsuta A JHS, Nsuta Primary and Basic, Anyinam Zion and Presby, Anyinam R/C and Methodist, Anyinam African Faith, and Moseaso Presby and Methodist schools.