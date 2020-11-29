Fire on Saturday engulfed the Kantamanto branch of the GCB Bank at Accra Central in the Greater Accra region.
Personnel of the Fire Service took about 45 minutes to put the fire under control. The cause of the wildfire is not immediately known.
Some traders were spotted packing their wares and a few looking for exit points in the jam-packed business centre.
